Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

IVV opened at $418.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

