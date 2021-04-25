Clever DeFi Hits Market Cap of $7.62 Million (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $424,052.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.98 or 0.00024210 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00271276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.46 or 0.01039293 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00023314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,641.93 or 1.00285038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.03 or 0.00636410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

