Coastal Capital Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $40,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $74.96 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.71.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.