Coin Artist (COIN) Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last Week

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00003485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $2,917.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00064505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00057447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00092657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00669742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.09 or 0.07948244 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

