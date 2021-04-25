CoinDeal Token (CDL) Price Up 4.5% This Week

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. One CoinDeal Token coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $225.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00065780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00018727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00095147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.90 or 0.00696394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,912.61 or 0.07787054 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CDL is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.