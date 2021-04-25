CoinMetro Token (XCM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $248,597.00

CoinMetro Token (CURRENCY:XCM) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, CoinMetro Token has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. CoinMetro Token has a total market cap of $138.37 million and $248,597.00 worth of CoinMetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinMetro Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00064267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00018301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00060574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00094136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00683515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.81 or 0.07701153 BTC.

CoinMetro Token Coin Profile

CoinMetro Token is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. CoinMetro Token’s total supply is 326,938,752 coins and its circulating supply is 303,188,752 coins. The official message board for CoinMetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog . The Reddit community for CoinMetro Token is /r/CoinMetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinMetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com . CoinMetro Token’s official Twitter account is @CoinMetro

According to CryptoCompare, “The CoinMetro is an Ethereum-based tokenized exchange platform. It was created by FXPIG traders and the goal is to offer an easy to use bridge between FIAT and digital assets and tokens. XCM is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the CoinMetro platform. “

