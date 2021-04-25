Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,110 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $22,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after acquiring an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.