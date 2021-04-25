Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,949 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Commerce Bancshares worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 56,004 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,119,397.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

