Comparing B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) & Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) and Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of B&M European Value Retail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Royal Mail shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and Royal Mail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&M European Value Retail $4.85 billion 1.60 $114.46 million $1.03 30.18 Royal Mail $13.79 billion 0.49 $204.70 million $0.41 33.22

Royal Mail has higher revenue and earnings than B&M European Value Retail. B&M European Value Retail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Mail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and Royal Mail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A Royal Mail N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Mail has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for B&M European Value Retail and Royal Mail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&M European Value Retail 0 7 3 0 2.30 Royal Mail 1 6 6 0 2.38

Summary

Royal Mail beats B&M European Value Retail on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, it operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe comprising the GLS network that covers 36 European countries and nation states through wholly-owned and partner companies. Further, the company provides express parcel delivery and logistics services. Additionally, it engages in property holdings activities; and provision of facilities management services. The company serves consumers, sole-traders, small and medium-sized enterprises, large businesses, retailers, and other postal operators, as well as business to business, and business to consumer sectors. Royal Mail plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

