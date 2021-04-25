Comparing Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)

Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Basic Energy Services and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -71.05% N/A -29.95% Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft 5.75% 5.42% 3.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $567.25 million 0.00 -$181.90 million N/A N/A Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft $39.02 billion 0.59 $6.20 billion $6.66 3.64

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has higher revenue and earnings than Basic Energy Services.

Volatility and Risk

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft beats Basic Energy Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides wellsite services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as well completion services involving the preparation of newly drilled wells; maintenance work involving removal, repair, and replacement of down-hole equipment and components; well workovers, including deepening, adding productive zones, isolating intervals, or repairing casings required by the operation into and out of the well, or removing equipment from the well bore; and plugging and abandonment services, as well as workover rigs. As of December 31, 2020, this segment operated a fleet of 514 well servicing rigs. The company's Water Logistics segment provides oilfield fluid supply, transportation, storage, and midstream services, such as the operation of company-owned fresh water and brine source wells and of non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; transportation of fluids used in drilling, completion, workover, and flowback operations and of saltwater produced as a by-product; rental of portable fracturing tanks and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater, including produced water and flowback; and construction and maintenance of oil and natural gas production infrastructures. This segment owned and operated 1,193 water logistics trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels; and owned 80 saltwater disposal wells. Its Completion & Remedial Services segment offers services, including rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; thru-tubing; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved and probable hydrocarbons reserves of 3.9 billion tons of oil equivalent. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft is also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. In addition, it produces and sells motor and jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemical products, as well as provides bunkering services. The company also distributes and markets its fuel through 1,870 filling stations. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in St. Petersburg, Russia. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft is a subsidiary of PJSC Gazprom.

