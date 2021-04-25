Comparing Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) & Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Shore Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $274.32 million 2.29 $32.79 million $1.06 19.32 Shore Bancshares $69.79 million 2.80 $16.20 million $1.28 12.98

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. Shore Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanmi Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 11.41% 5.56% 0.53% Shore Bancshares 22.74% 8.05% 0.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hanmi Financial pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shore Bancshares pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Shore Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Shore Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hanmi Financial and Shore Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Shore Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.64%. Shore Bancshares has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.41%. Given Shore Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Hanmi Financial.

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats Hanmi Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, secured and unsecured loans, home equity loans, and credit cards; SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of February 16, 2021, it operated a network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. Further, the company provides merchant credit card clearing, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. It operates 22 full service branches, 24 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Dorchester County, and Worcester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

