Comparing Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 22.96% 7.66% 2.54% Comstock Holding Companies 10.81% 125.81% 16.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Urban Edge Properties and Comstock Holding Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 1 1 0 2.00 Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential downside of 24.41%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Comstock Holding Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $387.65 million 5.52 $109.52 million $1.16 15.78 Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 1.45 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Comstock Holding Companies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments. The company also provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, financial consulting, commercial mortgage brokerage, title, and environmental and design-based services. In addition, it offers environmental services, including consulting, environmental studies, remediation, and industrial hygiene services, as well as site specific solutions. Further, the company provides construction management and supervision services. It offers its services primarily in the Washington, D.C. Metro Silver Line in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties, as well as in the states of Maryland and Virginia; and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

