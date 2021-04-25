Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Bought by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Compass Diversified comprises 2.6% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Compass Diversified worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CODI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $634,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.