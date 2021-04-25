Compound Hits Market Capitalization of $2.80 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Compound has a total market cap of $2.80 billion and $445.62 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $551.80 or 0.01124430 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,624 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

