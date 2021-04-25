Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 108.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $154,399.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,935.19 or 1.00252988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00038378 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.70 or 0.01149791 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.91 or 0.00527843 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00380534 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00133027 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,828,175 coins and its circulating supply is 10,563,869 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

