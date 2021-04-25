Conceal (CCX) Trading Up 34.1% Over Last Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 36.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $104,267.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,264.49 or 1.00187841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00038432 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.84 or 0.01132597 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.98 or 0.00506034 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.12 or 0.00381696 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00135542 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003490 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,830,649 coins and its circulating supply is 10,522,217 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

