Conflux Network (CFX) Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $689.37 million and $7.14 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001716 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,664.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,278.38 or 0.04681780 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.00451847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $749.34 or 0.01539798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.64 or 0.00722574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.11 or 0.00487226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059507 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.33 or 0.00411647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 825,595,036 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

