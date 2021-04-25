Connectome Market Cap Hits $410,380.14 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $410,380.14 and $622,791.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Connectome has traded down 52.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00066306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00062957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.54 or 0.00726282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00094946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.18 or 0.07805877 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

