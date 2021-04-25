Connectome Trading 43.1% Lower This Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $437,126.16 and approximately $758,316.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00064534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00092853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.28 or 0.00670972 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.36 or 0.07999111 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

