Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.30. Conn’s posted earnings per share of ($1.89) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CONN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Conn’s news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Conn’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 65,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Conn’s by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 296,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,619. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $572.48 million, a PE ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 2.59.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

