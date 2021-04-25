ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,215 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 58,080 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 11.23% of ConocoPhillips worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Shares of COP opened at $49.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.06. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a PE ratio of -44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

