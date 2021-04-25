Contrasting Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) & Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE)

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains Partners and Mace Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Partners 49.83% -57.99% 38.97% Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Green Plains Partners and Mace Security International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Partners $82.39 million 3.35 $41.48 million $1.76 6.77 Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Plains Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Mace Security International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of Green Plains Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Mace Security International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Green Plains Partners has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Green Plains Partners and Mace Security International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Partners 0 0 0 1 4.00 Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Plains Partners currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.76%. Given Green Plains Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Green Plains Partners is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Summary

Green Plains Partners beats Mace Security International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Green Plains Partners LP is a subsidiary of Green Plains Inc.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women. It also sells tactical spray products and systems to law enforcement, security professionals, correctional institutions, and military markets. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce marketers, and installation service providers, as well as Mace.com website. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

