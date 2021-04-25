Contrasting MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) and vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) and vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MusclePharm and vTv Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A vTv Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

vTv Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 220.00%. Given vTv Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe vTv Therapeutics is more favorable than MusclePharm.

Profitability

This table compares MusclePharm and vTv Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MusclePharm -4.64% N/A -25.00% vTv Therapeutics -870.88% N/A -178.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MusclePharm and vTv Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MusclePharm $79.67 million 0.50 -$18.93 million N/A N/A vTv Therapeutics $2.76 million 73.06 -$13.04 million ($0.37) -6.76

vTv Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MusclePharm.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of MusclePharm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MusclePharm has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, vTv Therapeutics has a beta of -2, indicating that its stock price is 300% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MusclePharm beats vTv Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MusclePharm Company Profile

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout. The company also provides FitMiss sports nutrition products, which are designed and formulated primarily for women lifestyle to cover various needs, including weight management, lean muscle mass, body composition, and general health and wellness; and On-the-Go portfolio of ready to eat products, such as combat crunch, protein crisp, organic protein, and protein cookie. MusclePharm Corporation sells its products to various fitness enthusiasts, such as professional, combat sport, weight training, bodybuilding, running, and various team and individual sports, as well as individuals who lead an active lifestyle. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Burbank, California.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases. It is also involved in the clinical development of other programs, including a small molecule GLP-1r agonist; the PDE4 inhibitor; HPP737, a PPAR-delta agonist; and an Nrf2 activator through partnerships with pharmaceutical partners. The company has a license agreement with Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize peroxisome proliferation activated receptor delta agonist program, including the compound HPP593. vTv Therapeutics Inc. also has license and research agreements with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd.; JDRF International; Novo Nordisk A/S; and Columbia University. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated.

