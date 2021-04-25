Convergence (CONV) Market Cap Hits $50.60 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Convergence has a market cap of $50.60 million and $2.13 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Convergence coin can now be bought for about $0.0955 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00064537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00018571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00059475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00093331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.24 or 0.00674807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.85 or 0.08067535 BTC.

Convergence Profile

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,636,423 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

