CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of CoreLogic worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,915 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth $8,443,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

CLGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

CoreLogic stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. CoreLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.