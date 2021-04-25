Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,787 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Corteva by 25.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Corteva by 3.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 106,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

CTVA stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

