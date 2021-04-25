Cortex (CTXC) Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $73.19 million and $5.02 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cortex has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00064371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00060995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00093769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.65 or 0.00684135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.12 or 0.07769813 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

