Cosmo Coin (COSM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14,215.00

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. Cosmo Coin has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $14,215.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00064537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00018571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00059475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00093331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.24 or 0.00674807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.85 or 0.08067535 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (COSM) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Cosmo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.