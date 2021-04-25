Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $8,400,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.28. 1,404,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,473. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

