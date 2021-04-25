Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,923 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Costco Wholesale worth $198,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $8,400,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.57 and a 200 day moving average of $361.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

