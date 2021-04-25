Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $22.81 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,372 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 139,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $261.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $169.39 and a 12-month high of $261.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.38.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

