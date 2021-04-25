COVA Tops One Day Volume of $94,829.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. COVA has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $94,829.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COVA has traded down 45.2% against the US dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00064811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00018464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00061425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00094238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.49 or 0.00686891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.84 or 0.07759758 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

