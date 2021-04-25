COVIR.IO (CVR) Price Hits $75.44

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, COVIR.IO has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $75.44 or 0.00152101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COVIR.IO has a market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $365.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00060020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00271567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $513.04 or 0.01034344 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00023295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,483.90 or 0.99765004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.44 or 0.00633942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COVIR.IO Profile

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

