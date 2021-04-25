Cream (CRM) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 37.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Cream has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $55,985.02 and $7.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,644.07 or 0.99929398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00038086 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.20 or 0.01123620 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.58 or 0.00512443 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.00378959 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.34 or 0.00131524 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003988 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

