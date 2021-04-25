Cream Finance Market Cap Reaches $58.82 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $95.43 or 0.00191347 BTC on major exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $58.82 million and $3.24 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00064934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00018519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00061803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00094731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00711339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.73 or 0.07748799 BTC.

About Cream Finance

CREAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

