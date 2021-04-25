Cred Hits Market Capitalization of $6.46 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Cred has a total market cap of $6.46 million and $957,151.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cred coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00064859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00019694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00063337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.79 or 0.00724193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00094748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.63 or 0.07615280 BTC.

About Cred

Cred is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.