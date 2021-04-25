Credits One Day Volume Reaches $762,214.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $17.17 million and approximately $762,214.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000906 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

