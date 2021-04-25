Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $234.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.66 and a 200 day moving average of $217.02. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $235.24. The firm has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

