Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,489 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,950,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $232.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.62 and a 200 day moving average of $208.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $233.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

