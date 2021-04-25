Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,926 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $22,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average of $135.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $329.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

