Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 26,989 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 218.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,989 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,086,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,956,000 after purchasing an additional 212,148 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,054.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 352,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 345,855 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $80.95 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $86.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average of $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

