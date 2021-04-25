Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,571 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 374.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 251,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after purchasing an additional 198,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,655,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $134.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $89.45 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

