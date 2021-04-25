Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,099,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,542,000 after purchasing an additional 178,397 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of ESML stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90.

