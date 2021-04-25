Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 391 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $729.40 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $645.46. The stock has a market cap of $700.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,464.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

