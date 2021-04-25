Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 27,615 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 126,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

