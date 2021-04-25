Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 545,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $225.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.21 and its 200-day moving average is $206.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

