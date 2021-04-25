Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

