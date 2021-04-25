Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,445.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

VB opened at $222.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $223.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.00.

