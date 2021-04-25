Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

T opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

