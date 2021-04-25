Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 33.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 16.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $257.03 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.81. The company has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

